MKS Instruments Announces Leadership Transition in Materials Solutions Division

MKS Instruments announces leadership changes in its Materials Solutions Division, effective August 1, 2025.

MKS Instruments, Inc. announced that James A. Schreiner will step down as the leader of the Materials Solutions Division on August 1, 2025, returning to his prior role as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, overseeing operations for the Vacuum and Photonics Solutions Divisions. David P. Henry will take over as Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager of the Materials Solutions Division, succeeding Schreiner. John T.C. Lee, the CEO of MKS, praised both leaders for their significant contributions, highlighting Schreiner’s leadership following MKS’s acquisition of Atotech and Henry’s effectiveness as a strategic thinker.

James A. Schreiner's transition back to the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer emphasizes the company's confidence in his leadership capabilities after guiding the Materials Solutions Division effectively through significant changes.

David P. Henry's appointment as Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager of the Materials Solutions Division indicates a strategic alignment in leadership aimed at enhancing the future positioning of this critical division.

The underlying acknowledgment of both leaders' contributions highlights the company's commitment to recognizing and promoting talent within its leadership ranks, which can improve employee morale and retention.

MKS Instruments continues to strengthen its operational leadership structure, which may enhance its ability to navigate market challenges and drive innovation in its technologies and solutions.

Change in leadership could lead to instability within the Materials Solutions Division during the transition period, potentially impacting performance and productivity.



The announcement of leadership changes may raise concerns among stakeholders regarding the future direction and strategic vision for the Materials Solutions Division, especially following the recent acquisition of Atotech.



David P. Henry, the new leader of MSD, may face challenges in adapting to his expanded role, leading to uncertainty about the effectiveness of the transition and its impact on ongoing operations.

Who is James A. Schreiner?

James A. Schreiner is the current leader of the Materials Solutions Division at MKS Instruments and will transition roles on August 1, 2025.

What will happen to the Materials Solutions Division?

David P. Henry will succeed James A. Schreiner as the leader of the Materials Solutions Division on August 1, 2025.

What are the new responsibilities for David P. Henry?

David P. Henry will become Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager of the Materials Solutions Division.

What achievements did James A. Schreiner contribute to MKS?

Schreiner successfully guided the Materials Solutions Division after the acquisition of Atotech in August 2022, demonstrating exceptional leadership.

What does MKS Instruments focus on?

MKS Instruments provides enabling technology solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, electronics packaging, and specialty industrial applications.

ANDOVER, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today that James A. Schreiner will conclude his tenure as the leader of the Materials Solutions Division (“MSD”) on August 1, 2025, and will transition back to his role as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of MKS. In this position, Mr. Schreiner will lead operations, supply chain, and workplace operations for the Vacuum Solutions Division and the Photonics Solutions Division.





The Company also announced that David P. Henry, the Company’s current Executive Vice President, Operations and Corporate Marketing, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager, Materials Solutions Division, on August 1, 2025. In this role, Mr. Henry will succeed Mr. Schreiner as the leader of MSD as well as maintain responsibility for strategic and corporate marketing for the Company.





“On behalf of the entire Company, I want to recognize the tremendous contributions Jim and Dave have made to MKS and congratulate them on their new, well-earned leadership responsibilities,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “Jim has played a pivotal role in successfully guiding MSD after our acquisition of Atotech in August 2022 with exceptional leadership and dedication. And Dave, who has proven himself as a strong and effective leader and strategic thinker, is well suited to position MSD for the future. I wish them both great success in their new roles.”







MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications.



