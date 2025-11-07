MKS Inc. (MKSI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been MKS (MKSI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 15.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $157.23 in the previous session. MKS has gained 48.7% since the start of the year compared to the 25.1% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 35.8% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, MKS reported EPS of $1.93 versus consensus estimate of $1.8.

For the current fiscal year, MKS is expected to post earnings of $7.08 per share on $3.82 in revenues. This represents a 7.6% change in EPS on a 6.47% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.24 per share on $3.99 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.39% and 4.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While MKS has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

MKS has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 21.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 22.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.7X versus its peer group's average of 16.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, MKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if MKS fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though MKS shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does MKSI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MKSI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Flex Ltd. (FLEX). FLEX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Flex Ltd. beat our consensus estimate by 5.33%, and for the current fiscal year, FLEX is expected to post earnings of $3.14 per share on revenue of $27.05 billion.

Shares of Flex Ltd. have gained 6.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 20.18X and a P/CF of 16.22X.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is in the top 20% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MKSI and FLEX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

