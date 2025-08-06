MKS Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - MKS Inc. (MKSI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $62 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MKS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $973 million from $887 million last year.

MKS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $973 Mln vs. $887 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.51 - $2.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $920 mln to $1.0 bln

