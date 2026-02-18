MKS Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y

MKS Inc. MKSI reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.59%. The figure increased 14.9% year over year.



Revenues of $1.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 10.5% year over year.



Following fourth-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, MKSI shares are down 8.67% in the early pre-market trading. MKS shares have returned 146.1% in the trailing 12 months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 18.1% return.

MKSI’s Q4 Top-Line Details

Product revenues (87.8% of total revenues) totaled $907 million, up 10.1% year over year. Services revenues (12.2% of total revenues) increased 13.5% year over year to $126 million.

Revenues from the Semiconductor market (42.1% of total revenues) increased 8.7% year over year to $435 million. Electronics & Packaging revenues (29.3% of total revenues) amounted to $303 million, up 19.3% year over year. Specialty Industrial revenues (28.6% of total revenues) rose 5% year over year to $295 million.

MKSI’s Q4 Operating Details

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the adjusted gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1% year over year to $249 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 120 bps year over year to 24.1%.



Total operating expenses increased 8.7% year over year to $263 million in the reported quarter.



MKS reported a non-GAAP operating income of $217 million, up 9% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 30 bps year over year to 21%.

MKSI’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $675 million compared with $697 million as of Sept. 30. As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt totaled $4.15 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $142 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $197 million in the previous quarter.



The free cash flow was $91 million compared with $147 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

MKSI’s Q1 Guidance

MKSI expects first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.04 billion (+/- $40 million).



MKS anticipates a gross margin of 46% (+/- 1%). The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $251 million (+/- 24 million).



On a non-GAAP basis, MKSI expects earnings of $2.00 (+/- 28 cents) per share.

