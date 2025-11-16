MKS (BIT:1MKSI) Price Target Increased by 25.23% to 147.13

The average one-year price target for MKS (BIT:1MKSI) has been revised to €147.13 / share. This is an increase of 25.23% from the prior estimate of €117.48 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €103.99 to a high of €177.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.25% from the latest reported closing price of €120.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MKSI is 0.25%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 97,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,633K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MKSI by 47.63% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,582K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MKSI by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,255K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,253K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MKSI by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,014K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MKSI by 82.92% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,988K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MKSI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.