MKL Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Markel Group Inc. MKL have rallied 26.7% in the past year, outperforming its industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 2%, 18.9% and 18.1%, respectively.



Markel Group has outperformed its peers, 3M Company MMM and Honeywell International Inc. HON, which have risen 26% and 10.3%, respectively, in the past year. Meanwhile, shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL have lost 2.8% in the past year.



The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.04 million.



Markel Group’s bottom line surpassed earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 5.74%.

MKL Shares are Affordable

Markel Group shares are trading at a discount compared to the industry. Its price-to-book ratio of 1.41X is lower than the industry average of 6.8X, the Finance sector’s 6.8X and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 8.2X. Also, it has a Value Score of B.

MKL Trading Above 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of Markel Group are trading above the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $1,835.81, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data. Its share price as of Aug. 12, 2025, was $1,742.23, down 16% from its 52-week high of $2,075.92.

MKL’s Encouraging Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Markel Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $15.15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues implies an increase of 10.4% and 4.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



Earnings have grown 23.1% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 15.6%.

Bearish Analyst Sentiment on MKL

One of the four analysts covering the stock has lowered estimates for 2025, while two of the five analysts have lowered the same for 2026 over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved down 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Target Price Reflects Potential Upside for MKL

Based on short-term price targets offered by four analysts, the Zacks average price target is $1,961.50 per share. The average indicates a potential 2.98% upside from the last closing price.



Key Points to Note for MKL Stock

MKL has been generating improved premiums. An improvement in new business volume, strong retention levels, continued increases in rates and expanded product offerings should help the insurer retain the momentum.



Investment income should continue to benefit from an improving rate environment, higher interest income on cash equivalents, fixed maturity securities and short-term investments due to higher yields.



Markel Group considers strategic buyouts a prudent approach to ramp up its growth profile. Acquisitions have helped the company enhance its surety capabilities, ramp up Markel Ventures’ revenues and expand its reinsurance product offerings. The insurer has been pursuing acquisitions to achieve profitable growth in insurance operations and create additional value on a diversified basis in Markel Ventures’ operations.



Higher revenues at construction services and transportation-related businesses due to a combination of increased demand, higher prices and growth, as well as a rise in production at one of the equipment manufacturing businesses, are expected to boost operating revenues. The increase also reflected a full-year contribution from Metromont.

MKL: Distribution of Wealth

Banking on a strong capital position, the company engages in share buybacks, a prudent way to distribute wealth to its shareholders. MKL has a share repurchase program, authorized by the board, that provides for the repurchase of up to $2 billion of shares. Also, given its solid cash position of $4.2 billion, the company should not face any difficulty in meeting short-term obligations.

Conclusion

Given the company's strong stock performance, solid retention levels, an improving rate environment, favorable growth estimates and solid capital position, current shareholders may find it wise to hold onto MKL shares.



Markel Group's new business volume and prudent capital deployment present significant growth opportunities. Given Markel Group's bearish analyst sentiments surrounding the company, it is better to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

