MKL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1149.73, changing hands as low as $1111.17 per share. Markel Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKL's low point in its 52 week range is $953.66 per share, with $1347.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1117.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.