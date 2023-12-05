MKL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1390.22, changing hands as low as $1387.51 per share. Markel Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKL's low point in its 52 week range is $1186.56 per share, with $1560 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1391.85.

