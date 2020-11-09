MKL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1004.37, changing hands as high as $1050.00 per share. Markel Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKL's low point in its 52 week range is $710.52 per share, with $1347.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1042.83.

