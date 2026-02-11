MKKGY or MDGL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Merck KGaA (MKKGY) or Madrigal (MDGL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Merck KGaA has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Madrigal has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MKKGY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MDGL has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

MKKGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.48, while MDGL has a forward P/E of 294.77. We also note that MKKGY has a PEG ratio of 6.05. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MDGL currently has a PEG ratio of 6.80.

Another notable valuation metric for MKKGY is its P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MDGL has a P/B of 17.38.

Based on these metrics and many more, MKKGY holds a Value grade of A, while MDGL has a Value grade of F.

MKKGY sticks out from MDGL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that MKKGY is the better option right now.

