MKC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Flavor Solutions Strength

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC used its second-quarter call to make a clear case that Flavor Solutions is carrying the business, while management works to restore better volume trends in U.S. consumer spices.

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, but much of the investor focus shifted to how quickly the company can fix pressure in the Americas consumer business and sustain the stronger industrial and foodservice backdrop.

MKC Finds Its Main Engine in Flavor Solutions

Chairman, president and CEO Brendan Foley said the quarter’s most important feature was the acceleration in Flavor Solutions, where growth broadened across Flavors and Branded Foodservice customers. That strength more than offset softer consumer trends in the Americas.

Flavor Solutions' organic sales rose 3% in the quarter, with gains split nearly evenly between price and volume. In the Americas, the segment posted 4% organic growth, helped by large CPG customers, private label, high-growth innovators and stronger branded foodservice demand.

Foley also pointed to reformulation activity, beverage innovation and health-and-wellness projects as key demand drivers. In Q&A, he said those projects are commercializing faster than initially expected, which adds support to the second-half outlook for the segment.

McCormick Targets a Consumer Volume Reset

The softer spot remained Global Consumer, especially U.S. spices and seasonings. Foley said shifting demand patterns, wider price gaps and heavier competitive promotion hurt consumption in certain segments, even as the broader category still grew.

Management’s response is familiar but more targeted this time. Foley said McCormick is refining revenue growth management, adjusting price-pack architecture, expanding distribution and increasing value-focused marketing to improve trends by the third quarter and return to volume growth in the fourth.

That issue surfaced repeatedly in analyst questions. Barclays, BofA and TD Cowen all pressed management on whether the company can restore sustainable volume momentum. Foley’s answer was consistent: the playbook is similar to the one used two years ago, but execution is faster, more digital and aimed at narrower pockets of weakness.

MKC Uses Margin Gains to Fund Reinvestment

The second quarter still showed strong financial leverage. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 by 15.9%. Revenues of $1.94 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 billion by 2%. Gross margin expanded 270 basis points, and adjusted operating income rose 30%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

McCormick & Company, Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | McCormick & Company, Incorporated Quote

CFO Marcos Gabriel said the largest moving pieces behind margin expansion were accretion from McCormick de Mexico, productivity savings, surgical pricing and a tariff refund. The refund lowered the cost of goods sold by $28 million in the quarter and added about $0.07 to adjusted EPS.

Just as important, Gabriel said most of that tariff benefit is being used to absorb higher inflation tied to the Middle East conflict and other cost pressures. That framing mattered because management presented the quarter’s margin upside as a source of funding for reinvestment, not as a clean earnings windfall.

McCormick Pushes Ahead on Unilever Foods

Foley also spent time reinforcing confidence in the pending Unilever Foods combination. He said integration planning is advancing with a dedicated management office, 20 functional teams and more than 200 people working across both organizations.

Management reiterated the deal’s financial targets, including a 21% operating margin at close, mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS accretion within the first 12 months after closing and mid- to high-teens accretion by year three.

Analysts also tested the durability of that future margin profile. Foley and Gabriel argued the model does not assume unusually lean SG&A, and Gabriel said the path to 23% to 25% operating margins comes from layering synergies on top of the 21% starting point.

MKC Flags a Softer Third-Quarter Profit Cadence

The other area of scrutiny was the third quarter. Gabriel said adjusted operating income should grow in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range, with continued gross margin expansion offset by heavier ERP spending, higher incentive compensation and a significant increase in brand marketing.

JPMorgan and BNP Paribas pushed on whether this reflected a change in expectations. Gabriel said it was more about SG&A phasing than a change in the company’s internal view, though he also acknowledged inflation is tracking toward the high end of the company’s mid-single-digit cost outlook.

Cash flow was one cleaner positive. First-half operating cash flow rose to $431 million from $161 million a year earlier, helped by profitability and working capital improvement, particularly in inventory days and payables. Leverage ended the quarter at about 2.9 times.

McCormick Leaves the Call on Offense

The overall tone coming out of the call was constructive but not complacent. Management repeatedly pointed to the resilience of flavor categories, the breadth of the portfolio and the ability to redirect margin gains into brand support, innovation and distribution.

At the same time, executives did not underplay the strain on the U.S. consumer. The company’s message was that Flavor Solutions is performing ahead of plan, while consumer remediation is now the central execution task for the back half of fiscal 2026.

MKC’s Zacks Signals Still Lean Cautious

MKC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), along with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D. Under the Zacks framework, weaker ranks reflect less favorable earnings estimate revision trends, while Style Scores help gauge value, growth and momentum characteristics.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That combination points to a more cautious near-term setup than the quarter’s headline beat alone would imply. The Zacks system places the greatest weight on estimate revisions, and the current rank can change as analysts update forecasts after the just-reported results.

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