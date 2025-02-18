MKC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.48, changing hands as low as $75.74 per share. McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MKC's low point in its 52 week range is $65.72 per share, with $85.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.40. The MKC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

