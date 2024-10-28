Mkango Resources Issues Shares in Compensation Plan

Mkango Resources (TSE:MKA) has released an update.

Mkango Resources Ltd. is set to issue over 1.5 million common shares to its management as part of a compensation restructuring plan, following a reduction in executive salaries and bonus schemes. The company, which sees itself as undervalued, aims to boost investor confidence by having executives reinvest their after-tax bonuses in company shares. This move aligns with Mkango’s strategy to lead in the recycled rare earths market, amid growing demand from clean energy sectors.

