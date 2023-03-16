Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the MJUS ETF, which added 17,300,000 units, or a 25.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CVLC ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 37.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: MJUS, CVLC: Big ETF Inflows

