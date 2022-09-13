Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the MJUS ETF, which added 7,050,000 units, or a 23.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BSEP ETF, which added 1,300,000 units, for a 35.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: MJUS, BSEP: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.