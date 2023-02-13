Markets

MJ Hudson says auditor EY resigns over "lost trust" in management

February 13, 2023 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's MJ Hudson Group MJH.L, which provides services to asset managers, said on Monday its auditors EY, formerly Ernst & Young, have resigned because they have "lost trust" in the company.

The company had warned in December it would not be able to complete its full-year audit in time due to continued discrepancies in its finances, including those related to reporting historical trading for fiscal 2022.

"(EY) ...have lost trust and confidence in the company's management and those charged with governance, and in their ability, along with your finance team, to provide us with accurate and reliable information for audit," read the letter from the auditors, which was published by MJ Hudson.

MJ Hudson, which has been mulling sale of some of its units, also said it has now completed the initial process of seeking interest from parties to buy some or all of its business units.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

