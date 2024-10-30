MJ Gleeson PLC Awards Share Options to Executives

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC has granted a total of 482,362 nil-cost share options under its Long Term Incentive Plan to key executives, including CEO Graham Prothero and CFO Stefan Allanson. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align executive performance with shareholder interests, based on future performance targets set to conclude in 2027. The share options, granted at a price derived from the London Stock Exchange, are poised to become exercisable following the company’s 2029 financial results announcement.

