MJ Gleeson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

MJ Gleeson PLC, a UK-based company, has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 58,381,973 ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation. These shares can be utilized by the shareholders to determine their notification requirements for any changes in share capital interest as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

