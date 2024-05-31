News & Insights

MJ Gleeson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC, a UK-based company, has announced that as of May 31, 2024, it has a total of 58,381,973 ordinary shares with voting rights in circulation. These shares can be utilized by the shareholders to determine their notification requirements for any changes in share capital interest as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

