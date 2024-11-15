MJ Gleeson PLC Announces Successful AGM Results

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a final dividend of 7p per share and the reappointment of key directors and auditors. The results reflect strong shareholder support, with all resolutions receiving substantial approval. Investors may find this stability and continued leadership reassuring for the company’s future prospects.

