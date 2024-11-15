News & Insights

Stocks

MJ Gleeson PLC Announces Successful AGM Results

November 15, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a final dividend of 7p per share and the reappointment of key directors and auditors. The results reflect strong shareholder support, with all resolutions receiving substantial approval. Investors may find this stability and continued leadership reassuring for the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:GLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.