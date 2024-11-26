MJ Gleeson Executives Increase Shareholdings Through DRIP

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC has announced that its key executives, including CFO Stefan Allanson, CEO Graham Prothero, and Gleeson Homes Chief Executive Mark Knight, have acquired additional shares through the company’s Dividend Re-Investment Plan. The transactions took place on November 22, 2024, with each share purchased at £5.31 on the London Stock Exchange. This move signals a continued commitment from the leadership to the company’s growth and shareholder value.

