Mizuho's system failures erode customers' trust, Japan finmin says

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - The repeated system failures at the main banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T are a major problem that erodes customers' trust, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

"Mizuho's system failures over a short period of time are deeply regrettable," he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

