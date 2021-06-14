Mizuho's system failures caused by corporate culture, third-party probe says

Adds details and background

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc's 8411.T corporate culture has been responsible for repeated system failures as it is not able to respond well to crises, lacks technological expertise and is not able to show improvement, a third-party investigation found.

Mizuho commissioned the report after having had four system breakdowns despite spending more than 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion) to revamp its banking system in 2019.

($1 = 110.0700 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

