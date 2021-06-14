Mizuho's system failures caused by corporate culture, third-party probe says

The repeated system failures at Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc were fundamentally caused by a corporate culture with a weak crisis response, a third-party investigation committee said in a report on Tuesday.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported four system failures from February to March, with one of them affecting 4,318 automated teller machines (ATMs) out of the 5,395 nationwide and leaving thousands of bank cards and passbooks stuck inside.

