Mizuho ups Nvidia price target to $175, says ‘buy the pullback’

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $175 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported a “strong” October-end quarter sales result of $35.1B and guided January-end quarter revenue to $37.5B, which the firm notes was in line with consensus at $37B, but below buy-side estimates of $39B-plus. The firm, which says Nvidia remains a “Mizuho 2024 Top Pick” and is leading the AI accelerator market, recommends investors “buy the pullback.”

