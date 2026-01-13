Mizuho Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Fintel reports that on January 13, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.71% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $95.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.71% from its latest reported closing price of $80.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,867MM, an increase of 30.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WH is 0.21%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 105,169K shares. The put/call ratio of WH is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,830K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,674K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 16.77% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 4,703K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,604K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing an increase of 68.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 201.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,953K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,095K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 10.11% over the last quarter.

