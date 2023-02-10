Mizuho Upgrades Western Digital (WDC)

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Western Digital from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.56% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is $46.84. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from its latest reported closing price of $41.99.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is $13,444MM, a decrease of 14.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.24.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,702K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares, representing an increase of 58.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 128.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,425K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,087K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares, representing a decrease of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 7,401K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing an increase of 73.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 175.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,243K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 23.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.19%, a decrease of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 314,171K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Western Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.