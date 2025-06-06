Mizuho Upgrades Visa (XTRA:3V64)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Visa (XTRA:3V64) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.47% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Visa is 340,72 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 261,33 € to a high of 382,78 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.47% from its latest reported closing price of 323,05 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Visa is 40,971MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3V64 is 1.29%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 1,749,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,026K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,704K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3V64 by 16.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,636K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,513K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3V64 by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 42,686K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3V64 by 42.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,029K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,345K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3V64 by 38.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,632K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,629K shares , representing an increase of 52.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3V64 by 75.79% over the last quarter.

