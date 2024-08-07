Mizuho Upgrades Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.16% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $107.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $136.53. The average price target represents an increase of 55.16% from its latest reported closing price of $69.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,373MM, a decrease of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 284 owner(s) or 23.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.62%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 353,962K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 13,375K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,872K shares , representing a decrease of 71.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 46.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,419K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,734K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 64.92% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 9,245K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,812K shares , representing a decrease of 49.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,017K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,260K shares , representing a decrease of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,521K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,283K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 57.33% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.