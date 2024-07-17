Mizuho Upgrades Valero Energy (WBAG:VLO)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (WBAG:VLO) from Neutral to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLO is 0.39%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 298,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,440K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,686K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,150K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,859K shares , representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 38.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,580K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,317K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 19.43% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 8,133K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,834K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,575K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLO by 20.70% over the last quarter.

