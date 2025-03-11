Mizuho Upgrades TXNM Energy (TXNM)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for TXNM Energy is $55.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of $47.87 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXNM Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXNM is 0.29%, an increase of 18.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 129,488K shares. The put/call ratio of TXNM is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,177K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,847K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,818K shares , representing a decrease of 25.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 3,372K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 2.92% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,343K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 10.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,930K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 11.79% over the last quarter.

