Mizuho Upgrades STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (STM)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:STM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.11% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $37.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.32 to a high of $49.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.11% from its latest reported closing price of $44.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 17,470MM, an increase of 48.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 17.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.07%, an increase of 54.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.09% to 90,366K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 10,532K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,387K shares , representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 5,280K shares.

Invesco holds 5,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares , representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,553K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares , representing an increase of 35.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 34.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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