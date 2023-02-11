Mizuho Upgrades Seagate Technology (STX)

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Seagate Technology from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.95% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology is $67.75. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.95% from its latest reported closing price of $71.28.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology is $7,975MM, a decrease of 14.72%. The projected annual EPS is $1.88, a decrease of 35.58%.

Seagate Technology Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $71.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,923K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,358K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 14.82% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,437K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 10,926K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,772K shares, representing an increase of 47.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 78.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,956K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,014K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,687K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,189K shares, representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 11.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 196,414K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

