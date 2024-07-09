Mizuho Upgrades Regency Centers (REG)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Regency Centers (NasdaqGS:REG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.90% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is $70.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from its latest reported closing price of $61.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,270MM, a decrease of 10.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.23%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 184,834K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 13.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,049K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,566K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,355K shares , representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,352K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,124K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,159K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,713K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,797K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Regency Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

