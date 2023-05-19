Mizuho Upgrades Range Resources (RRC)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.68% from its latest reported closing price of 29.49.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,808MM, a decrease of 40.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

Range Resources Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $29.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.29%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 241,235K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,754K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,946K shares, representing an increase of 28.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 44.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,462K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,969K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 6,963K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 73.08% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,000K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company.

Range Resources Background Information

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

