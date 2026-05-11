Mizuho Upgrades Primoris Services (PRIM)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.77% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $177.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 69.77% from its latest reported closing price of $104.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is 6,097MM, a decrease of 18.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an decrease of 268 owner(s) or 34.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.20%, an increase of 39.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 62,722K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,654K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,038K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,336K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,958K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,746K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 61.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 138.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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