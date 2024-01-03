Mizuho Upgrades PBF Energy (PBF)

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.29% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is 54.74. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.29% from its latest reported closing price of 44.40.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is 34,676MM, a decrease of 13.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.19.

PBF Energy Declares $0.25 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2023 received the payment on November 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $44.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.32%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.21 (n=111).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.28%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 112,712K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,456K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 34.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,438K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 32.38% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,378K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 44.86% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,332K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 85.33% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,863K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 33.93% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

