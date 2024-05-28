Mizuho Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.80% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 618.86. The forecasts range from a low of 497.93 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.80% from its latest reported closing price of 529.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 19,496MM, a decrease of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.41%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 122,423K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,276K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 71.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,038K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,354K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 10.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,919K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing a decrease of 19.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 82.96% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.