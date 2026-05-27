Mizuho Upgrades Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $71.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of $56.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is 5,978MM, a decrease of 20.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 27.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.10%, an increase of 18.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.79% to 56,712K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,087K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,062K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,002K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares , representing an increase of 62.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 41.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,805K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 97.40% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,772K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 65.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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