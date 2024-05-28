Mizuho Upgrades NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NasdaqGS:NXPI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 284.10. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of 279.62.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 14,006MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.33.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Declares $1.01 Dividend

On March 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share ($4.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2024 received the payment on April 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.01 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.43%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 271,712K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,059K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,351K shares , representing a decrease of 19.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 91.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,874K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,469K shares , representing an increase of 34.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 77.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,412K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,781K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 85.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,296K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,195K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,755K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,632K shares , representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 63.12% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

