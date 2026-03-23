Mizuho Upgrades MongoDB (MDB)

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for MongoDB (NasdaqGM:MDB) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.59% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for MongoDB is $454.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.59% from its latest reported closing price of $273.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB is 3,394MM, an increase of 37.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.82, an increase of 116.86% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,057 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an decrease of 218 owner(s) or 17.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.26%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 72,759K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,865K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 33.77% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,458K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,444K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 31.72% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 1,407K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares , representing a decrease of 50.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,370K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.