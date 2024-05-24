Mizuho Upgrades Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Microchip Technology (NasdaqGS:MCHP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 101.41. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of 98.14.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,629MM, an increase of 13.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.36%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 575,250K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,462K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,985K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 14,869K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,215K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,080K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,012K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

