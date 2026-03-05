Mizuho Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.31% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $64.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.31% from its latest reported closing price of $68.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,332MM, an increase of 59.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an decrease of 252 owner(s) or 37.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.14%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.50% to 32,497K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 4,130K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,726K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares , representing a decrease of 6.54%.

Senvest Management holds 1,188K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares , representing a decrease of 60.71%.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,161K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 789K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 95.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 1,680.20% over the last quarter.

