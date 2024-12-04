Mizuho Upgrades Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $17.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 850MM, an increase of 7.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.19%, an increase of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.57% to 274,569K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 20,433K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,745K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.71% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 17,675K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 1.24% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,725K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,047K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,639K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,793K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,839K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

