Mizuho Upgrades Linde (LIN)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Linde (NasdaqGS:LIN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.19% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Linde is 483.40. The forecasts range from a low of 350.47 to a high of $567.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from its latest reported closing price of 446.79.

The projected annual revenue for Linde is 36,596MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 1,091 owner(s) or 52.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.72%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.68% to 472,130K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,215K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,197K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,027K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,845K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,505K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,800K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,797K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,656K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Linde Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). The company lives its mission of making its world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making the customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

