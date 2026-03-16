Mizuho Upgrades LifeMD (LFMD)

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for LifeMD (NasdaqGM:LFMD) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.43% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is $9.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 114.43% from its latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 284MM, an increase of 46.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.03%, an increase of 30.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.60% to 20,716K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,498K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares , representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 45.88% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 980K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 73.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 79.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 960K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 910K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 827K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 44.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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