Mizuho Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.94% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is $104.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 0.94% from its latest reported closing price of $103.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 13,318MM, an increase of 17.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,399 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.40%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 279,582K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 28,207K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,729K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Winder Pte. holds 25,356K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,889K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,093K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,031K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,555K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 6.80% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

