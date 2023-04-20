Mizuho Upgrades Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immuneering Corp is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93.

The projected annual revenue for Immuneering Corp is $0MM, a decrease of 44.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 35K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QAAGZX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Portfolio holds 76K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 68.94% over the last quarter.

MMBUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 15.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 71.44% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMRX by 66.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immuneering Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 56.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 11,955K shares.

