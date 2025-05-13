Mizuho Upgrades HF Sinclair (DINO)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.75% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HF Sinclair is $40.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.97. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from its latest reported closing price of $36.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HF Sinclair is 27,655MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,054 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DINO is 0.21%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 185,677K shares. The put/call ratio of DINO is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCTC Holdings holds 12,324K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,409K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares , representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,927K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 19.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,191K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 25.69% over the last quarter.

HF Sinclair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

