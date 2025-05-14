Mizuho Upgrades HF Sinclair (BMV:DINO)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for HF Sinclair (BMV:DINO) from Neutral to Outperform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCTC Holdings holds 12,324K shares. No change in the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares , representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,927K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 19.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,191K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 22.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 25.69% over the last quarter.

