Mizuho Upgrades Glaukos (GKOS)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glaukos is $162.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of $152.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glaukos is 386MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.34%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.42% to 76,753K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,492K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,160K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,931K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 35.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 89.55% over the last quarter.

Glaukos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

